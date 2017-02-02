BRIEF-Dow Chemical says to sell its Ethylene Acrylic Acid copolymers and ionomers business

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business
* Dow chemical co says under terms of purchase agreement, sk global chemical will honor certain customer and supplier contracts and other agreements
* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow and dupont closing their merger transaction, in addition to other closing conditions
* Dow chemical co - merger closing for proposed dow and dupont transaction would be expected to occur in first half of 2017
* Dow chemical co - dow and dupont expect intended business separation transactions to be about 18 months after merger close.
* Dow chemical-divestiture includes production assets in freeport, texas, tarragona, spain, associated intellectual property and product trademarks
* Dow chemical says given current regulatory agency status, merger closing for dow and dupont transaction is expected to occur in first half of 2017
