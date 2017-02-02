版本:
BRIEF-Dow Chemical says to sell its Ethylene Acrylic Acid copolymers and ionomers business

Feb 2 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business

* Dow chemical co says under terms of purchase agreement, sk global chemical will honor certain customer and supplier contracts and other agreements

* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow and dupont closing their merger transaction, in addition to other closing conditions

* Dow chemical co - merger closing for proposed dow and dupont transaction would be expected to occur in first half of 2017

* Dow chemical co - dow and dupont expect intended business separation transactions to be about 18 months after merger close.

* Dow chemical-divestiture includes production assets in freeport, texas, tarragona, spain, associated intellectual property and product trademarks

* Dow chemical says given current regulatory agency status, merger closing for dow and dupont transaction is expected to occur in first half of 2017

* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
