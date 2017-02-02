BRIEF-Merck Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $10.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.22 billion
* Merck & Co Inc - Fourth-quarter pharmaceutical sales decreased 1 percent to $8.9 billion
* Merck & Co Inc qtrly Keytruda sales $483 million versus $214 million
* Q4 Remicade sales $269 million versus $396 million
* Merck & Co Inc says Q4 Januvia/Janumet sales were $1,509 million versus $1,447 million year ago
* Merck & Co - Sees 2017 worldwide sales to be between $38.6 billion and $40.1 billion, including an about 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange
* Sees FY 2017 sales $38.6 billion to $40.1 billion
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.72 to $3.87
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.47 to $2.62
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.85, revenue view $40.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
