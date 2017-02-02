版本:
BRIEF-Unitil Q4 EPS $0.73

Feb 2 Unitil Corp

* Unitil reports year-end earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Unitil corp-board of directors declared quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.36 per share, an increase of $0.005 per share on a quarterly basis

* Unitil corp- company estimates that warmer winter weather in 2016 negatively impacted gas sales margin by approximately $3.3 million, or $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
