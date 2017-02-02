版本:
BRIEF-Lee Enterprises Q1 EPS $0.22

Feb 2 Lee Enterprises Inc

* Lee enterprises reports first fiscal quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue fell 8.6 percent to $154 million

* Lee enterprises inc - expect fiscal 2017 cash costs, excluding unusual matters, to be down 5% - 6% from fiscal 2016

* Lee enterprises inc - total operating revenue decreased 7.2% in quarter

* Lee enterprises inc - continue to use substantially all available free cash flow to reduce debt in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
