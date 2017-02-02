版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Delphi Q4 EPS $1.83 from continuing operations excluding items

Feb 2 Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.83 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.03 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.17 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $16,500 million to $16,900 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.40-$6.70

* Sees q1 revenue $4,050 - $4,150 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.43, revenue view $16.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 - $1.50

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditure $850 million

* Qtrly revenue $4,313 million versus $3,879 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
