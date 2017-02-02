版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Brookfield qtrly funds from operations per lp unit $ 0.18

Feb 2 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp

* Brookfield renewable announces 2016 results and 5% distribution increase

* We are increasing dividend by 5% this year

* Qtrly funds from operations per lp unit $ 0.18

* Brookfield renewable partners - assets added in 2016 expected to contribute an additional $30 million to 2017 ffo on an annualized basis relative to 2016 results

* Qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $ 0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
