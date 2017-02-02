BRIEF-Omam qtrly adjusted EPS $0.33

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Om Asset Management Plc
* Omam reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Om asset management plc - aum of $240.4 billion at december 31, 2016, up 13.2% from december 31, 2015
* Q4 revenue rose 14.2 percent to $186.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $186.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.