BRIEF-Lazard Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

Feb 2 Lazard Ltd

* Lazard Ltd reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to $685 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.96

* Lazard ltd qtrly financial advisory operating revenue of $405 million, up 22 percent

* Lazard ltd- assets under management of $198 billion as of December 31, 2016, up 6 percent from December 31, 2015

* Lazard Ltd - net outflows of $2.7 billion for fourth-quarter 2016

* Lazard Ltd - Quarterly M&A and other advisory operating revenue of $331 million, up 17 percent from fourth-quarter 2015

* Qtrly asset management operating revenue of $275 million up 6 percent from prior-year periods