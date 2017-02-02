BRIEF-Lazard Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd
* Lazard Ltd reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to $685 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.96
* Lazard ltd qtrly financial advisory operating revenue of $405 million, up 22 percent
* Lazard ltd- assets under management of $198 billion as of December 31, 2016, up 6 percent from December 31, 2015
* Lazard Ltd - net outflows of $2.7 billion for fourth-quarter 2016
* Lazard Ltd - Quarterly M&A and other advisory operating revenue of $331 million, up 17 percent from fourth-quarter 2015
* Qtrly asset management operating revenue of $275 million up 6 percent from prior-year periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.