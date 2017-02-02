版本:
BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

Feb 2 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc -

* Kulicke & Soffa reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $185 million to $195 million

* Q1 revenue $149.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.6 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 revenue view $156.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
