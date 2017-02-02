BRIEF-International Paper reports Q4 earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 International Paper Co -
* International Paper reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 sales $5.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.35 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Special items in Q4 of 2016 included a pre-tax charge of $7 million for restructuring and other charges
* Industrial packaging operating profits in Q4 of 2016 were $372 million compared with $424 million in Q3 of 2016
* Special items in Q4 included pre-tax charge of $7 million for restructuring, charges for costs associated with closure of mill in turkey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.