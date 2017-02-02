版本:
BRIEF-The Buckle says Q4 same store sales fell 16.1 percent

Feb 2 Buckle Inc -

* The Buckle Inc reports January 2017 net sales

* January sales fell 17.2 percent to $43.9 million

* Q4 sales $280 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 16.1 percent

* Comparable store net sales for 13-week q4 ended january 28, 2017 decreased 16.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
