公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-GMS acquires Grabber Construction Products Hawaiian business

Feb 2 GMS Inc -

* GMS expands its presence in Hawaii with acquisition of Grabber Construction Products Inc.'s Hawaiian business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
