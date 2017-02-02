BRIEF-Conocophillips Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.26 per share

Feb 2 Conocophillips

* Conocophillips reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results; on track to deliver 2017 operating plan and strategic priorities

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Says excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted earnings were a net loss of $0.26 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $7.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conocophillips - full-year 2017 production is expected to be 1,540 to 1,570 mboed

* Qtrly total revenue and other income $7.25 billion versus $6.77 billion

* Conocophillips - first-quarter 2017 production is expected to be 1,540 to 1,580 mboed

* Conocophillips - company's 2017 guidance for capital expenditures is $5.0 billion

* Conocophillips - guidance for production and operating expenses is $6.1 billion, which results in adjusted operating cost guidance of $6.0 billion for fy

* Conocophillips - company's qtrly total realized price was $32.93 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), compared with $28.54 per boe in Q4 of 2015

* Says production excluding libya for q4 of 2016 was 1,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, decrease of 12 mboed

* Says "company expects to rebook reserves with improving prices"