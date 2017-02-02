BRIEF-Penn National Gaming reports qtrly loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Penn National Gaming Inc :
* Penn National Gaming reports fourth quarter revenue of $742.9 million, income from operations of $113.8 million and adjusted ebitda of $195.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $742.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $744.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $744.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Penn National Gaming Inc- board of directors authorizes $ 100 million share repurchase program
* Penn National Gaming Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $78.1 million with $26.4 million in q1
* Penn National Gaming Inc sees 2017 net revenues $3,046.9 million
* Penn National Gaming Inc sees 2017 diluted earnings per common share $0.31
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
