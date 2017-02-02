版本:
BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan Companies reports Q4 earnings per share $0.84

Feb 2 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc :

* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 revenue $3.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
