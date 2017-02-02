BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Mks Instruments Inc
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $405 million versus i/b/e/s view $395 million
* Mks Instruments Inc - expects that sales in q1 of 2017 may range from $385 to $425 million
* Mks Instruments Inc sees q1 gaap net income could range from $0.72 to $0.96 per diluted share
* Mks instruments inc q2 sees non-gaap net earnings could range from $0.93 to $1.17 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $386.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mks Instruments Inc - expect to achieve total synergies of $40 million by end of 2018, up from our previously announced goal of $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.