BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05

Feb 2 Stingray Digital Group Inc

* Stingray reports third quarter 2017 results

* Stingray digital group inc qtrly revenues increased 12.3% to $25.9 million

* Stingray digital group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
