BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics anticipate topline data from phase 3 trials in second half of 2017

Feb 2 Nabriva Therapeutics AG

* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia

* Nabriva therapeutics ag- expects to announce topline leap 1 data by end of q3 of 2017

* Nabriva therapeutics - expects to complete leap 1 enrollment of about 550 patients with moderate, severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in q2 of 2017

* Nabriva therapeutics ag - anticipate topline clinical data from both of global, registrational cabp phase 3 trials in second half of 2017