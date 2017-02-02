版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Entegris Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

Feb 2 Entegris Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $282.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entegris reports strong fourth-quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 sales $308.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $282.9 million

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.27

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.22

* Sees q1 2017 sales $295 million to $310 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐