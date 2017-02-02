版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-DSP Group reports Q4 EPS of $0.06

Feb 2 Dsp Group Inc -

* DSP Group Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $35.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $35 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q1 of 2017, expect a slowdown in revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐