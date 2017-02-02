BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Cme Group Inc -
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Says annual average daily volume reached a 15.6 million contracts in 2016
* Says fourth-quarter 2016 volume averaged 16.3 million contracts per day, up 24 percent versus fourth-quarter 2015
* Fourth-Quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was $0.731 cents, down from $0.750 in third-quarter 2016
* Says q4 clearing and transaction fee revenue was $769 million, up 13 percent compared with fourth-quarter 2015
* Says fourth-quarter 2016 total average rate per contract was $0.731 cents, down from $0.750 in third-quarter 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q4 earnings per share $1.10
* Q4 revenue $913 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fourth-quarter 2016 average daily volume was 16.3 million contracts, up 24 percent from fourth-quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.