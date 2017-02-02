BRIEF-SiriusXM Q4 earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Sirius Xm Holdings Inc
* SiriusXM reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SiriusXM Holdings Inc - Q4 net subscriber additions of 355,000 versus 634,000 last year
* SiriusXM Holdings Inc - Q4 ARPU $13.16 versus. $12.75 last year
* SiriusXM Holdings Inc - Q4 average self-pay monthly churn 1.9 percent
* Sees 2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.3 million
* Sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.3 billion
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $2.025 billion
* FY 2017 revenue view $5.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
