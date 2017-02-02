版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-MGX Minerals buys Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium project in Utah

Feb 2 Mgx Minerals Inc

* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
