BRIEF-Stingray Digital raises qtrly div by 12.5 pct to $0.045/shr

Feb 2 Stingray Digital Group Inc

* Stingray Digital Group Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.045 per share

* Q3 revenue rose 12.3 percent to c$25.9 million

* Stingray reports third quarter 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
