BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q4 rev $104 mln

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Valero Energy Partners LP
* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue $104 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million
* Partnership expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $49 million
* Reported net income attributable to partners of $60 million for quarter
* Partnership expects to grow distributions at an annual rate of 25 percent for 2017 and at least 20 percent for 2018
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): common units $ 0.77
* Board of directors of VLP'S general partner declared a q4 2016 cash distribution of $0.4065 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.