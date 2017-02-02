BRIEF-L Brands Jan same store sales falls 4 percent

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 L Brands Inc
* L Brands reports January and fourth quarter sales
* Sees Q4 earnings per share about $1.90
* Q4 sales $4.489 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.52 billion
* January sales fell 1 percent to $805.2 million
* January same store sales fell 4 percent
* Comparable sales for Q4 ended Jan. 28, 2017, were flat
* L Brands Inc - authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* L Brands Inc - company has authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program
* L Brands Inc - new share repurchase program includes remaining $62 million outstanding under previous program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.