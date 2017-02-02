版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Scotiabank provides digital banking update

Feb 2 Bank Of Nova Scotia -

* Scotiabank provides digital banking update

* Efforts to further digitize bank are expected to drive an additional 100 basis point improvement beyond 2019

* Scotiabank's overall productivity ratio is expected to be approximately 50 per cent for 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐