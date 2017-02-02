BRIEF-Ingles Markets Q1 same store sales rise 1.8 pct

Feb 2 Ingles Markets Inc

* Ingles Markets incorporated reports sales and net income for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q1 sales $982.8 million versus $951.1 million

* Ingles Markets Inc qtrly comparable store sales, excluding gasoline, increased 1.8 percent

* Ingles Markets Inc sees total fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $100 million and $140 million

* Ingles Markets Inc - Company currently has a line of credit totaling $175.0 million, of which $140 million is currently available

* Ingles Markets Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per common share for class a $0.68