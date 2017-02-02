BRIEF-Surmodics reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Surmodics Inc
* Surmodics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Surmodics reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Surmodics inc - raises revenue and eps guidance
* Q1 revenue $17.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.8 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Surmodics Inc says remain on track to continue clinical evaluation of our surveil drug-coated balloon
* Surmodics Inc- for 2017, company now expects gaap revenue to range from $64.0 million to $68.0 million, up from a previous range of $63.0 million to $67.0 million
* Surmodics Inc - company now expects diluted earnings in range of loss per share of $0.07 to earnings of $0.08 per share for 2017
* Surmodics Inc sees non-GAAP earnings of $0.18 to $0.33 per share for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $65.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.