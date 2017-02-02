版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Belden Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42

Feb 2 Belden Inc

* Belden reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 revenue $612.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $615.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $612.4 million versus $597.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $615.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 to $0.93

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Belden inc says expects Q1 2017 GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $540 - $560 million

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.51

* Q1 revenue view $554.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Belden Inc says for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.95 to $5.20

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.35 to $3.60

* FY 2017 revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐