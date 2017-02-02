BRIEF-Belden Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Belden Inc
* Belden reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue $612.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $615.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $612.4 million versus $597.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $615.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 to $0.93
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belden inc says expects Q1 2017 GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $540 - $560 million
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.51
* Q1 revenue view $554.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belden Inc says for full year ending December 31, 2017, company expects GAAP and adjusted revenues to be $2.355 - $2.405 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.95 to $5.20
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.35 to $3.60
* FY 2017 revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.