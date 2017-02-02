版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Fortress Biotech's subsidiary, Mustang Bio, closes $94.5 million private placement financing

Feb 2 Fortress Biotech Inc :

* Fortress Biotech announces that its subsidiary, Mustang Bio, closes $94.5 million private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
