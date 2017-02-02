版本:
BRIEF-National Holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio

Feb 2 National Holdings Corp :

* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
