2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Carpenter Technology reports Q2 earnings per share $0.15

Feb 2 Carpenter Technology Corp -

* Carpenter Technology reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 sales $427.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $412.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
