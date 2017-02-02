BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin reports Q2 earnings per share $1.78

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Parker-Hannifin Corp -
* Fiscal 2017 full year earnings guidance increased
* Parker reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.91
* Q2 sales $2.67 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.69 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.71 to $7.21 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.78
* Increasing organic growth forecast for second half of fiscal year from 2.3% to 3.3% at midpoint in new guidance
* For FY ending June 30 2017, revised guidance for earnings from continuing operations to range $7.05 to $7.55 per share on an adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.