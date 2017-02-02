版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Kelly Services Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Feb 2 Kelly Services Inc

* Kelly Services reports fourth quarter earnings and solid 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Qtrly revenue from services $ 1.30 billion versus $ 1.46 billion

* Kelly Services - "Revenue comparisons unfavorably impacted by transfer of APAC staffing operations to TS Kelly Asia Pacific JV at beginning of Q3 2016 " Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐