BRIEF-Fred's Q4 sales miss estimates; Jan comp sales fall 4.8 pct

Feb 2 Fred's Inc

* Fred's Pharmacy reports January sales

* January same store sales fell 4.8 percent

* Q4 sales $530.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.2 million

* Fred's Inc - On a comparable store basis, Q4 sales decreased 3.6 percent versus an increase of 1.7 percent in year-earlier period

* Fred's Inc - Estimate impact of some front store issues reduced January comparable sales by approximately 2.4 percent

* We estimate impact of other front store issues reduced january comparable sales by approximately 2.4 percent

* Fred's Inc- "In our front store, we experienced softer sales related to continuing challenges"

* Fred's- encountered "transitory" challenge in Jan, of delay of refunds for taxpayers receiving earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit

* Fred's Inc - Total sales for January 2017 decreased 5.6 percent year-over-year to $148.1 million

* Fred's Inc says refunds should be released on February 15, which we anticipate will have a favorable impact on February sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: