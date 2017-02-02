BRIEF-Fred's Q4 sales miss estimates; Jan comp sales fall 4.8 pct

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Pharmacy reports January sales
* January same store sales fell 4.8 percent
* Q4 sales $530.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.2 million
* Fred's Inc - On a comparable store basis, Q4 sales decreased 3.6 percent versus an increase of 1.7 percent in year-earlier period
* Fred's Inc - Estimate impact of some front store issues reduced January comparable sales by approximately 2.4 percent
* Fred's Inc- "In our front store, we experienced softer sales related to continuing challenges"
* Fred's- encountered "transitory" challenge in Jan, of delay of refunds for taxpayers receiving earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit
* Fred's Inc - Total sales for January 2017 decreased 5.6 percent year-over-year to $148.1 million
* Fred's Inc says refunds should be released on February 15, which we anticipate will have a favorable impact on February sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.