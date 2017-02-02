版本:
BRIEF-Carpenter Technology to acquire assets of Puris

Feb 2 Carpenter Technology Corp

* Carpenter Technology to acquire assets of Puris Llc

* Carpenter Technology Corp - deal for $35 million

* Carpenter Technology Corp says will reduce its planned fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures by approximately $20 million

* As a result of transaction, Carpenter will enter titanium powder market significantly earlier than previously planned

* Carpenter Technology - operations will continue at existing site and will operate as a functional unit of carpenter powder products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
