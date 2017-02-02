版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja

Feb 2 Progreen US Inc :

* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
