版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Stratabound announces private placement to pursue acquisition

Feb 2 Stratabound Minerals Corp :

* Stratabound announces private placement to pursue acquisition

* Stratabound Minerals Corp - private placement financing of up to 5.3 million units of company, at a price of $0.05 per unit

* Stratabound Minerals -proceeds of private placement will be used by co to finance its continued pursuit of an accretive acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐