BRIEF-Stratabound announces private placement to pursue acquisition

Feb 2 Stratabound Minerals Corp :

* Stratabound announces private placement to pursue acquisition

* Stratabound Minerals Corp - private placement financing of up to 5.3 million units of company, at a price of $0.05 per unit

* Stratabound Minerals -proceeds of private placement will be used by co to finance its continued pursuit of an accretive acquisition