BRIEF-Cytomx announces the first patient treated in phase 1/2 proclaim-072 trial

Feb 2 Cytomx Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytomx announces the first patient treated in phase 1/2 proclaim-072 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
