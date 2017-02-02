版本:
BRIEF-Mesa Labs reports Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Feb 2 Mesa Laboratories Inc :

* Mesa Labs reports record third quarter revenues and adjusted net income

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.19 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Revenues for Q3 increased 20 percent to $23.8 million as compared to $19.9 million for same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
