BRIEF-Vinergy Resources/MJ Biopharma to acquire majority stake in multinational plant breeder with C$14,000,000 in annual sales

Feb 2 Vinergy Resources Ltd

* Vinergy Resources/MJ Biopharma to acquire majority stake in multinational plant breeder with C$14,000,000 in annual sales

* Sees FY sales C$14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
