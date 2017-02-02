BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Corp announces CEO departure

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Ralph Lauren Corp -
* Ralph Lauren Corporation announces CEO departure
* Company and stefan larsson mutually agree to part ways
* Company will conduct ceo search; execution of way forward plan will continue
* Stefan Larsson, president and chief executive officer, will depart from company on May 1
* Chief financial officer jane nielsen will lead execution of plan until a new CEO joins company.
* Company will continue to execute way forward plan announced in june 2016
* Ralph Lauren Corp chairman Ralph Lauren says had "different views" with larsson "on how to evolve creative and consumer-facing parts of business"
* Previously announced a plan "to refocus company" is on track
* Ralph Lauren's chairman Ralph Lauren says "after many conversations with one another, and our board", "agreed to part ways" with Larsson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
