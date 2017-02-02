版本:
BRIEF-Standex expands electronics in Asia with planned acquisition of Oki Sensor Device Corp

Feb 2 Standex International Corp

* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation

* Standex international corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Expected eps accretion (ex-purchase accounting) of $0.08-$0.11 in fiscal 2017, $0.40-$0.44 in fiscal 2018

* Standex international corp - deal expected eps accretion (ex-purchase accounting) of $0.08-$0.11 in fiscal 2017, $0.40-$0.44 in fiscal 2018
