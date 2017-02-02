版本:
BRIEF-Attunity Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.06

Feb 2 Attunity Ltd

* Attunity reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $15.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $14.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $62 million to $65 million

* Attunity ltd sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating margin to range between 5% and 8%

* Attunity ltd - company expects non-gaap operating margin to range between 5% and 8% for 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $60.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
