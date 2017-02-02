版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust closes $1.7 bln credit facility

Feb 2 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical Properties Trust announces closing of $1.7 billion credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
