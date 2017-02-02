版本:
BRIEF-Global Ship Lease appoints Thomas Lister as CFO

Feb 2 Global Ship Lease Inc -

* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017

* Global ship lease appoints thomas lister as chief financial officer

* Global Ship Lease Inc -says lister will succeed susan cook

* Global ship lease inc- cook has agreed to remain with company in a part-time advisory capacity after april 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
