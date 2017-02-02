版本:
BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece

Feb 2 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - agreements to sell interests in 23 mw of operating solar projects in greece for eur39.7 million

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - buyer will pay eur37.8 million in cash and take on certain specified liabilities of eur1.9 million associated with transaction assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
