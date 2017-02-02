版本:
BRIEF-Corium prices follow-on offering of common stock

Feb 2 Corium International Inc

* Says public offering of 6.67 million common shares priced at $3.00per share

* Corium prices follow-on offering of common stock

* Corium international inc- to use net proceeds for product development and general corporate purposes, which may include reducing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
