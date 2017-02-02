版本:
BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says Q4 net additions were impacted by issues with Samsung Galaxy Note 7, shortage of new iphone 7's

Feb 2 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* Shenandoah telecommunications company reports q4 and year end customers and network enhancements

* Shenandoah telecommunications co - q4 net additions were impacted by issues with samsung galaxy note 7 and a shortage of new iphone 7's early in quarter

* Shenandoah telecommunications co - Q4 postpaid churn was 2.1% for total company and 1.6% in legacy area.

* Q4 wireless postpaid customers of 722,562, a Q4 increase of 3,777 postpaid net additions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
